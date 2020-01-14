After Indian 2, Kajal Aggarwal To Join Forces With Dulquer Salmaan For Her Next Tamil Venture

Gorgeous actress Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most happening and most sought after actresses in Bollywood and also in South. The actress who is currently busy with Sanjay Gupta’s Bollywood venture, action crime film Mumbai Saga, also has a big Tamil project in her kitty in the form of S.Shankar’s Tamil action thriller Indian 2. Kajal in the film will be seen opposite Kollywood megastar Kamal Haasan in lead.

The versatile actress at a recent event also stated that apart from Mumbai Saga and Indian 2, she also has a Tamil project with Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. However, the actress didn’t reveal any details regarding the project except for the fact that she will be sharing the same screen space with the Ok Kanmani actor.

Kajal also has filmmaker Ramesh Aravind’s Paris Paris which is a Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Bollywood hit Queen. The Kajal Aggarwal starrer is bankrolled by Manu Kumaran under Mediente International Films Ltd & Liger Commercial Brokers.

The music for the film is been composed by Amit Trivedi.

Queen, was originally directed by Vikas Bahl in Bollywood. The film which had Kangana in lead achieved great success and was very well appreciated by the audience.

Apart from Kangana, the original also starred Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon among others in important roles.

