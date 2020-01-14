Varun Dhawan Makes A HUGE Revelation On Films With David Dhawan & It Has A Salman Khan, Govinda Connection

Varun Dhawan is currently working with his father and celebrated filmmaker David Dhawan for Coolie No. 1 remake. Varun also has Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D which is slated to release on the 24th of January, this year. And the actor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film.

It was during his promotional spree that Varun recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show. Varun on the show revealed that his father, David Dhawan, is a very strict man! While most times star kids are accused of getting everything served in a platter to them, Varun has said that though this is the third time he is collaborating with his father, he never gets to read the films script!

Yes, that happens! Varun has revealed on the show, “I ask him (David Dhawan) for the scripts. My dad has only one thing to say ‘Jab maine Salman Khan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor ko scripts nahi dikhayi, to tujhe kyun dikhau’.”

Spilling further secrets, Varun says that he takes it up as a challenge to prove his father wrong and come out as a better person himself. Meanwhile, Varun also has Shashank Khaitan’s Mr. Lele alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The makers of the film recently dropped a poster of Varun’s look from the film on social media and it is hilarious AF!

Directed by Remo D’souza, Street Dancer 3D features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles among other actors.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!