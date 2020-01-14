Gangubai Kathiawadi Motion Poster: Laced With A PURE Sanjay Leela Bhansali BGM, First Look To Be Out Tomorrow!

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has made the loudest buzz since its inception. While what the film will be like is a suspense, the makers are all ready to reveal it. The first look of the film will be out tomorrow and the makers have confirmed the same with a motion poster.

The makers on the official Twitter handle of Bhansali Productions, shared the motion poster and wrote, “The wait ends and the excitement begins now Get ready to dive into her world, first look out tomorrow. #GangubaiKathiawadi, in cinemas, 11

September 2020!”

Catch the motion poster right below:

The motion poster begins with a signature big red bindi escalating in the films title Gangubai Kathiawadi. One can notice the font gives us a happy feel, which might be Alia’s character feels.

The poster is backed by a beautiful background music that serves as the theme of the poster and possesses a signature Sanjay Leela Bhansali feel to it. The music is grand and catchy at the same time. In this case the first look has to be the most anticipated trhing this week aqs the motion poster has created a amazing hype.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is Bhansali’s ambitious project based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai and will star Alia as the a powerful brothel owner who even faced a few gangsters in her time.

The film is all set to release on September 11, 2020.

