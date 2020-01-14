Bigg Boss 13: From Paras Chhabra’s GF Akanksha Puri To Sidharth Shukla’s Mother – Complete Invitation List For The Family Week

Bigg Boss 13: With a lot of masala and drama every single day, Bigg Boss makers are coming up with much more to feed their massive fan base. From Sidharth Shukla to Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra – family members of all the contestants have been invited for the family week, and we only can imagine the storm coming in!

Like every year, this year too will witness family members of all the contestants coming in, and speaking not only to their loved ones but also the others. We’ve seen all the taunts, dirty remarks, and comebacks happening in the previous seasons, but this time with so much of controversies already taking place, one expects some out of the box content. While on one hand, we can only wonder how girlfriend Akanksha Puri is going to react to Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma’s growing closeness, Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek too recently faced a shock when she made the close to rape incident that took place with her as a teenager.

If reports are to be believed, Sidharth Shukla’s mother, Shefali Zariwala’s husband – Parag Tyagi, Arti Singh’s brother and sister in law – Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera Shah, Shehnaaz Gill’s father and brother, are amongst those who have been invited.

While previously Rashami Desai’s brother had graced the show, this time it is to be seen whether it will be him, or beau Arhaan Khan who will be making an appearance.

We’re super excited for all that’s coming up, how about y’all?

Meanwhile, the buzz is currently around contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s obsession with Sidharth Shukla, with whom she’s apparently madly in love. Salman Khan too warned the Dil Se Dil Tak actor about the same, and it will be interesting to see where their equation ends.

