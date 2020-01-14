Ajay Devgn: “The Stardom Era Has Been Washed By Social Media”

Ajay Devgn is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan and received a great response from the critics and the audience. Tanhaji is very special for the actor as it is also his 100th Bollywood film.

People have been raving about Ajay Devgn’s performance as Tanaji Malusare in the film. His face off scenes with Saif Ali Khan and the VFX are also being appreciated. The fans are happy to see Ajay-Kajol back together on screen after a long time. While the actor is enjoying all the praises coming his way all over social media, he also shared how social media is affecting actors and their stardom.

Ajay Devgn told PTI, “The stardom era has been washed (away) by social media now and by actors themselves, who constantly keep sharing information about their lives. Earlier, we would imagine how they lived, what they did but now people think they (stars) are just like them.”

The De De Pyaar De actor said that he is not very active on social media. He believes that an actor should be known for their work and not for their social media activity. He further stated, “Wherever I go, I get respect and that makes you feel good. I have always done my own thing.”

Up next, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

