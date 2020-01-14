Robert Downey Jr’s Answer On Iron Man’s Comeback In Marvel Films Evoked The Dead Hopes In Us!

Robert Downey Jr entertained the audience for years as Tony Stark aka Iron Man in Marvel movies. His character’s death in Avengers: Endgame left the fans heartbroken. It isn’t easy for Iron Man fans to let go off their favourite superhero easily.

Most fans still hope that Marvel might bring him back in Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow. However, no one knows if that’s going to happen or not. However, Robert Downey Jr is clear that his journey with Marvel films is officially over.

So what does the actor do with Iron Man suit and the weapons? Will the audience get to see him wearing the suit of armour again in the future or not? In an interview with Extra TV, the actor said, “Anything could happen… As far as I’m concerned, I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go.”

Robert added, “I also think that Marvel is on this journey now, they’re trying a bunch of other stuff and you know, I’m excited for them to see how all that goes.”

This time, his answer is giving us hopes to see him donning the Iron Man suit again on the big screen!

Currently, the talented actor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film titled ‘Dolittle’. The film is helmed by Stephen Gaghan and it will hit the screens on January 17, 2020.

Do you want to see your favourite Tony Stark on the screen again? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!