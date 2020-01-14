As Hrithik Roshan’s Debut Film Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai Completes 20 Years, Here’s A Look Back To His 2 Decades In Bollywood

Superstar Hrithik Roshan marks 20 years in Bollywood as his debut movie Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai turns 20 today. Here’s a recap of all the success the actor has achieved over the years.

No better place to start than with Hrithik’s acting. Since making a stellar debut with Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai, Hrithik has delivered memorable performances. Rohit from Koi…Mil Gaya was a challenging role given that he had to play a man who was mentally a kid. Then Hrithik left everyone in awe with his performance as Akbar in Jodha Akbar.

One of the most challenging roles Hrithik played was of a quadriplegic in Guzaarish where his body movement was restrained.

Over time, Hrithik’s performance as Karan Shergill in Lakshaya and then Amaan Ikramullah in Fiza swooped the nation. And then once again as Rohan Bhatnagar in Kaabil and Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik won hearts of millions.

The multi-talented actor has never stuck to one genre. Hrithik has ventured in action movies as well and has given us our very own superhero with Krrish. He has also given superb performances as Rajveer Nanda in Bang Bang and as Agent Kabir from his most recent movie WAR, Hrithik smashed through box office records.

The superstar has amassed a huge fan following over the years not just across the nation but throughout the world. From cricketers to Bollywood celebs, Hrithik enjoys a fan following among all kind of people.

From actresses like Rani Mukherjee, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor to the new generation of actors like Tiger Shroff, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday, Hrithik serves as an inspiration and is an actor people want to work with.

Hrithik’s list of accolades and recognitions is long, from being crowned as the Entertainer of the Year to topping the list of Sexiest Asian Man in the world thrice in four years, Hrithik has come a long way. He is also one of the few Indian actors to have a statue of themselves at Madame Tussaud’s in London. The superstar has also won awards like the Rajiv Gandhi Young Achiever’s Award and the National Citizen’s Award.

Needless to say, the actor has come a long way from Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai and has a long way to go.

