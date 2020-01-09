Chhapaak Box Office Review: Deepika Padukone As Malti Is Here To Win Hearts & You’ll Know When You Watch It

Chhapaak Box Office Review: Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sarghi, Ankit Bisht, Delzad Hiwale, Devas Dixit

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Producer: Fox Star Studios, KA Productions, Mriga Films

Chhapaak Box Office Review: Expectations

Chhapaak is a film about a major social evil and tells the story of an acid attack victim. The trailer promised a story that can be disturbing, moving and important at the same time. Chhapaak doesn’t carry any mass appeal because it’s not that commercial potboiler but a film that will make you uncomfortable.

Also, the film is clashing with Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan starrer biggie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which will cut down its potential.

At Box Office, not much can be expected from the film. But Deepika is leading the cast so it should at least take a decent start and move towards a healthy lifetime total with good trending.

Chhapaak Box Office Review: Impact

Meghna Gulzar has proved her talent time and again with films like Talvar & Raazi. Talvar didn’t work at Box Office but with Raazi she did that as well. Now with Chhapaak, Meghna again tells a gut-wrenching story in an extremely sensitive and sincere way.

From talking about Malti’s fight with her identity and inner-confidence to her fight for the betterment of the system, Meghna has handled the subject with an ace. It’s such a beautiful thing to see that despite facing all the issues, she doesn’t miss any chance to smile, laugh and party.

Malti has been oppressed by society for her looks but it hasn’t been able to change her mind. She is still positive and has found her way out of the darkness for which the credit also goes to a few people close to her. Those people especially a relative and her lawyer played an important part in uplifting Malti when she needed it the most. These small but important things make Chhapaak an endearing watch.

Of course, the film could’ve been a bit pacy. It drags in between but never bores.

Deepika Padukone plays Malti to perfection. She is extremely sincere and doesn’t let the star in her come outside. Yet another brilliant performance of her career. I want to thank Deepika for playing this character. As Malti, she will evoke a new positivity and light among victims as well as oppressors. Whenever she used to smile in the film I felt like giving her a flying kiss while having tears in my eyes.

Vikrant Massey gives another beautiful performance. You will fall in love with his character and the way he nails it. His chemistry with Deepika is another highlight of the film even though it never tries to mess with the main subject.

Rest of the cast including Madhurjeet Sarghi has done well.

Music is situational but adds great value to the narrative. Title song gives you goosebumps.

Overall, Chhapaak is informative and hits you where it hurts the most. The film bashes the unnecessary male ego with perfect sophistication. It’s not dramatised yet moving. Meghna Gulzar does it again. Watch it for your own sake.

Chhapaak Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Chhapaak is set for a fair to decent start at the Box Office on January 10. The film will mostly appeal to the audience in Tier 1 centers. The makers haven’t tried to offend anyone and have remained honest to their job. This good and honest treatment that has been given to the film will ensure good word of mouth and strong pick up in the weekend. Chhapaak will then remain rock steady in weekdays as well as in the second week because there’s no major release on January 17.

It can do a lifetime business of around 60 crores.