Chhapaak Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: Deepika Padukone’s Participation In JNU Protests Could Increase The Hype

Chhapaak Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: After staying away from the big screen for two years, Deepika Padukone is finally coming back with Chhapaak. The film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal has been making headlines for a long time and now finally it’s just 2 days away from release.

Also starring Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Here’s how the film is tracking as far as pre-release buzz is concerned.

Reach

Chhapaak is a film which talks about social evils. The film has a strong message to give but lacks mass appeal because it’s not an enjoyable affair. The film caters to the audience in big cities and those who have a belly for strong and extremely emotional and draining cinema which is not much.

The presence of Deepika in lead has surely boosted the chances of film and has made it reach more audience then it could’ve reached without her.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 5/10.

Buzz

The film’s trailer was liked by the audience but again it’s a kind of cinema that appeals to a small section of the audience. Chhapaak has been well promoted by Deepika which has helped it gain some buzz and also after she attended JNU protests recently in Delhi, the film’s buzz has got some heat. Now, whether that will affect the film positively or negatively will be seen with time only.

I’ll rate the buzz of Chhapaak as 4/5.

Overall, Chhapaak will take a fair to decent start at the Box Office and will rely on word of mouth. The film will target audience in big cities and even there it will face stiff competition from Ajay Devgn’s biggie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The first day of the film can be somewhere in the 4-6 crores range.

