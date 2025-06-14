Thug Life has turned out to be a nightmare for Kamal Haasan. Released amid high expectations, the film has failed to attract audiences to theatres. While the verdict was out in the first week itself, we are going to witness the disastrous show for some more days. Yesterday, the collection dropped below the one crore mark, thus registering the lowest second Friday for Ulaganayagan during the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

Coming fresh from Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam failed to create the magic on the big screen with his latest directorial venture. In fact, his latest magnum opus is described as one of his weakest works to date. From critics to the neutral audiences, it received poor feedback. As a result, the film couldn’t survive after the below-par opening.

How much did Thug Life earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

After earning a disappointing 44 crores during the 8-day extended opening week, Thug Life entered the second week on a poor note. On the second Friday, day 9, it earned just 74 lakh. Overall, the 9-day collection at the Indian box office stands at 44.74 crore net, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 52.79 crore gross.

Lowest second Friday for Kamal Haasan post-COVID

With just 74 lakh, Thug Life has recorded the lowest second Friday for Kamal Haasan in the post-COVID era. It is worse than Indian 2’s 1.30 crores. Vikram is at the top with an impressive 7.95 crores.

Second Friday collections of Kamal Haasan post-COVID films (as a main lead):

Vikram – 7.95 crores

Indian 2 – 1.30 crores

Thug Life – 74 lakh

How far will Thug Life go?

Considering the poor run, it seems like the magnum opus will struggle to touch the 50 crore net mark at the Indian box office. This would be a shocking result if one considers its reported budget of 200 crores. Globally, the film will fail to touch the 100 crore milestone.

