Kamal Haasan made a smashing comeback at the Indian box office with the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Vikram. Unfortunately, he has failed to maintain consistency. After the massive success of Vikram, he came up with Indian 2 (as the main lead). It turned out to be a disaster. Following Indian 2, his latest release, Thug Life, has also become a major failure. Amid this, we have observed one interesting thing about Kamal’s filmography, and it’s not a good thing at all. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Before making a comeback with Vikram, the commercial value of the brand Kamal Haasan was significantly impacted in a bad way. The main reason behind it was the failure of Vishwaroopam II. This film was released amid extremely high expectations but failed to set the cash registers ringing and was a big disappointment.

Vishwaroopam II was a major failure

Released in 2018, Vishwaroopam II was a sequel to Vishwaroopam (2013). Since Vishwaroopam was a critical and commercial success, expectations were high for the second installment. Five years later, however, it failed to repeat the magic of its predecessor and opened to mixed reviews. It was a big failure, with its Indian box office journey wrapping up at 29-30 crore net.

Indian 2 turned out to be a disaster

After Vishwaroopam II, Kamal Haasan bounced back strongly with Vikram. Again, in 2024, he suffered a major blow with Indian 2. Made on a massive budget of over 200 crores, it earned just 83 crore net at the Indian box office and was declared a flop. This was a big shocker to the actor and box office enthusiasts since Indian (1996) was a big success and became a cult over the years.

Sequels don’t work for Kamal Haasan

Both the aforementioned films were much-awaited sequels to the highly successful films. Interestingly, they are the only sequels in Kamal Haasan‘s filmography. So, it could be clearly seen that the legendary actor has struggled with delivering success with a sequel. This is strange because sequels usually do better, even with mediocre content.

In the case of Kamal Haasan, sequels aren’t just working, thus making his success ratio 0% for sequels. During the release of both Vishwaroopam II and Indian 2, the hype wasn’t up to the mark, and there was no momentum. Let’s see if he breaks this jinx in the future.

