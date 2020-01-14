Bheeshma Actor Nithiin To Walk Down The Aisle In April?

Tollywood heartthrob Nithiin who had made his debut with 2002 Telugu release Jayam happens to be in news all across following his upcoming release, Bheeshma.

The latest news related to the dashing actor is,that the versatile actor will soon be tying the knot to his long-time girlfriend Shalini whom he has been dating for over four years.

If the report is to be believed, the wedding will take place in Dubai in the month of April. It will be a private affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, nothing has been confirmed yet and an official confirmation from Nithiin’s side is awaited.

Meanwhile, talking about his upcoming release Bheeshma, the actor for the very first time will be seen sharing the same screen space with Rashmika Mandanna.

So far the single anthem track, glimpse video, and teaser from the romantic comedy venture have been very much liked by the audience. Bheeshma happens to be one of the most awaited releases of the year among the Telugu audience.

The Nithiin-Rashmika Mandanna starrer is been helmed by filmmaker Venky Kudumula, and it is been bankrolled by S Naga Vamshi under Sithara Entertainments production banner.

The music for the romantic comedy film is ben composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.

Bheeshma will hit big screens on 21st February 2020.

