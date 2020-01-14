Thalaivar168: Post Darbar, SP Balasubrahmanyam To Croon For Rajinikanth’s Entry Song Again In His Next?

Kollywood megastar Rajinikanth’s latest release Darbar has been garnering good response and moolah from all across. All thanks to the festive season of Sankranthi and Pongal, as well as word of mouth promotions that the theatres are running houseful.

The latest news related to the veteran actor is, Rajinikanth who is busy these days with the shoot of his next which has been tentatively titled #Thalaivar168, may have his entrance song in the film crooned in the voice of 6 times National award-winning singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam.

However, an official confirmation related to the same is yet to be confirmed by the makers and the singer.

Talking about #Thalaivar168, the film also has National award-winning actress Keeethy Suresh along with Meena, Khusbhu and Prakash Raj in key roles.

The Rajinikanth starrer is being helmed by Viswasam maker Siruthai Siva. #Thalaivar168 is bankrolled under Sun Pictures banner.

Music for #Thalaivar168 is being composed by D.Imman.

Talking about the megastar’s latest release Darbar, the action thriller helmed by A R Murugadoss has Nayanthara as the leading lady. The film has Bollywood star Suniel Shetty as the lead antagonist.

The film is been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca productions and its music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!