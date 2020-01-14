Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Ranveer Singh To Arijit Singh, Choose Your Favourite Male Playback Singer

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Apart from some freshly approached concepts, the year of 2019 was a treat for music lovers with a mixture of recreations and original tracks. Diving into the music category, today we are here to vote for a male playback singer. There are plenty to choose from with Ranveer Singh, Arijit Singh and others making into our list.

Below are the shortlisted names for Favourite Male Playback Singer category:

Behe Chala- Yasser Desai and Shashwat Sachdev (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Behe Chala is beautifully crooned by Yasser Desai and Shashwat Sachdev, which perfectly oozes out the emotions and suits the situation in the film. This is amongst the underrated songs of the year.

Apna Time Aayega- Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Not only Ranveer Singh got into the skin of his character of an underdog rapper, he also left us impressed with his rapping skills by getting behind the mic. With the unconventional voice, Apna Time Aayega became a rage.

Duniya- Akhil (Luka Chuppi)

Akhil’s soothing voice took Duniya to another level and it becomes an earworm over listening for the first few times.

Teri Mitti- B Praak (Kesari)

In Koimoi’s Music Countdown, B Praak’s Teri Mitti has shown its magic already by topping for several months and why not! B Praak’s pleasantly loud voice touches the soul, every time you listen.

Ve Maahi- Arijit Singh (Kesari)

Ve Maahi majorly works and the major reason is ARIJIT SINGH! The man who needs no introduction lifts your soul with this one.

Kalank Title Track- Arijit Singh

Another Arijit Singh’s track on the list and this time it’s Kalank’s title track. The song makes way into your playlist due to singer’s evocative voice.

Chashni- Abhijeet Srivastava (Bharat)

Abhijeet Srivastava’s Chashni from Bharat is another underrated songs of the year. Bringing in the refreshing change, Srivastava’s voice tempts you to listen the track on loop.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage- Arijit Singh (Kabir Singh)

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage is something which keeps playing in your mind after watching Kabir Singh, such impact Arijit’s soothing vocals grips on you.

Bekhayali- Sachet Tandon (Kabir Singh)

Sachet Tandon’s Bekhayali made its impact felt right from the trailer release of Kabir Singh. The zestful voice goes hand in hand with Shahid Kapoor’s vicious character.

Jako Rakhe Saiyan- Navraj Hans (Batla House)

Jako Rakhe Saiyan by Navraj Hans perfectly suits the situation of the song and the vocals pump you with the much-needed motivation.

