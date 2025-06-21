Maddock Films is unstoppable in the post-COVID era, setting the new standards at the Indian box office for other Bollywood production houses. It’s unbelievable that the production house delivered two 600 crore net grossers within a year. Also, it delivered several moderately successful films, thus tasting success like no one. Now, with upcoming films, it is chasing a historic milestone in the post-pandemic era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

After the COVID-19 pandemic ended, the dynamics of the box office business completely changed. The audience has been unpredictable, but Maddock has mastered the art of delivering theatrical successes. Whether big or medium-budgeted films, the production house is getting it right. As a result, it has amassed a solid cumulative total.

Successful ride of Maddock Films in the post-COVID era

After the second wave of COVID ended, Maddock Films started their journey with Bhediya as its first theatrical release. It was an average affair with a collection of 65.84 crores. It was followed by Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘s 88 crores, and it was a plus affair. Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video was a big flop with a collection of just 65 lakh.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was a plus affair with 87 crores. Munjya amassed 108 crores and secured a super duper hit verdict. Stree 2 was also a super duper hit with 627.50 crores. Sky Force was a losing affair, but earned 134.93 crores. Chhaava was again a super duper hit with 615.39 crores. Maddock’s latest release, Bhool Chuk Maaf, emerged as a plus affair, earning 74.61 crores.

Ready to achieve a historic box office milestone

Overall, Maddock Films has amassed a superb 1780.92 crore net at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. As we can see, it is just 219.08 crores away from hitting the 2000 crore milestone. The milestone will soon be achieved with films like Param Sundari, Thama, and Tehran in the pipeline.

With this feat, Maddock will become the first Bollywood production house to achieve a cumulative net total of 2000 crores at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era.

Indian box office performance of Maddock Films’ releases post-COVID (net collection):

Bhediya – 65.84 crores

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 88 crores

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video – 0.65 crores

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crores

Munjya – 108 crores

Stree 2 – 627.50 crores

Sky Force – 134.93 crores

Chhaava – 615.39 crores

Bhool Chuk Maaf – 74.54 crores

Total – 1780.92 crores

