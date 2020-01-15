Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Dad Asks To Get Over Sidharth Shukla’s Obsession; Mahira Sharma’s Mom Warns Paras Chhabra Against Kissing!

Bigg Boss 13 is building an interesting tale with every new day when it comes to lovebirds, Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla. While the Punjabi singer started the show with admiration for Paras Chhabra, it is Sid whom she’s found her true love in. However, the obsession is now grabbing eyeballs and her father is warning her about the same and more.

This week is going to witness family members of all the contestants coming one by one and giving their advices to their loved ones, along with some expected comebacks to their enemies. From Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri to Rashami Desai’s beau Arhaan Khan and Mahira Sharma’s mother, the complete list of invitation was going all viral yesterday. Now, a glimpse to all that happens is being given a sneak peek into.

A recent video going viral on the internet showcases Shehnaaz Gill’s father making his entry into the house and warning the singer to maintain a distance from Sidharth Shukla. The video plays in a fast forward format, so the exact conversation remains unclear, but one can see him asking her to swear and stay away from her new found love.

Gill’s father exposes Paras too in front of the entire house, saying he initially said she was after him, and is now saying the same about her in terms of her relation with Shukla.

Check out the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is later seen that Mahira Sharma’s mom too enters the house and says that his real-life girlfriend Akanksha Puri is a nice woman. She furthermore asks Paras Chhabra to stay away from Mahira, or just stay like friends and not to kiss her like he does multiple times forcefully.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!