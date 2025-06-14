Imtiaz Ali is set to bring another unforgettable saga of love and longing to the silver screen next year. Billed as a “charming story of love and longing,” the untitled movie stars Diljit Dosanjh and is set to begin filming in August 2025. It will hit theatres on Baisakhi 2026.

What Else Is Known About The Film?

In addition to Diljit, Ali’s vision will be brought to life by a stellar cast featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. With a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection, this film promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.

The film reunites the legendary trio of A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali, a creative synergy that has given Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable melodies. It also marks Ali’s second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh after Amar Singh Chamkila, which hit screens during Baisakhi 2024.

What Did Imtiaz Ali Say About The Project?

Speaking about the project, Imtiaz Ali quoted Momin saying, “Tum mere paas hote ho goya, jab koi doosra nahin hota,” which translates to “You are with me, however, when there is no one else.”

“Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart?” the writer-director asks, adding, “This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country.”

“Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story, we hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you,” Imtiaz Ali mentioned. “As the journey unfolds, expect a film that moves you, music that stays with you, and a love story that becomes a part of you,” he added.

