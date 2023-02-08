Janhvi Kapoor has now made a name for herself in the industry by delivering some sincere performances in the past. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2018 and since then she has come a long way. However, she still gets targeted by trollers and is often ridiculed for being a product of nepotism. Recently, she opened up about the same & bared her heart. Scroll below to read the details.

Janhvi who is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is also known for her sartorial fashion choices. But as much as she is loved and adored by her fans, the actress often also comes under the radar of brutal trolling and we think it’s not fair that how the actress is constantly reminded that she is a nepo baby. The Mili actress recently opened up about the same and revealed how hurtful it is.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor spoke to Harper’s Bazaar India and revealed how constant trolling affects her. She said, “It really hurts when you are putting in the hard work, the sweat and blood, or undergoing the mental turmoil, and some random, anonymous person on the internet goes like, Acting nhi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi?” It takes all of second to reduce you to something insignificant. On the other hand, if somebody says, ‘You were good in Mili, but you could improve your performance in another film’, then I respect that. You get to a point where you just have to acknowledge that some people are plain sad -for the lack of a better word -and are on a quest to snatch away your happiness.”

Janhvi Kapoor who seemed quite disappointed with the fact that people do not truly respect her talent further added, “I also feel like I am at a disadvantage. In the sense, people are not going to come and watch my films from a neutral perspective -they are going to come in and say she has gotten it easily in life, she is privileged.” The actress feels that she has to actually convince the audience that she has something to offer.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release in April 2023.

Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on Janhvi’s statement? Is it fair to always judge her on the basis of things that she got on the platter? Let us know in the comments section below.

