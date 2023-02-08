And they are here! After teasing their millions of fans with their aww-adorable photos, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have finally made their first public appearance as Mr and Mrs After dating each other for some years, the ‘Shershaah’ couple decided to take the plunge. Recently, on Feb 7, the couple tied the knot in front of their family and close friends from the industry. Keeping us waiting till late in the night, the newlyweds dropped the first pictures from their big fat destination wedding.

The couple got married in a hush-hush affair at Suryagarh Palace Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their union was celebrated by who’s of industry. On their D-day, the couple opted for Manish Malhotra jewellery with exquisite jewellery.

Coming back to their first appearance, just a while back Dulhe Raja Sidharth Malhotra took his new bride Kiara Advani home in Delhi for the Griah Pravesh ritual. For their first public spotting as a married couple, the duo chose comfort over style. Mrs Malhotra ditched heavy suits and sarees for her first airport looks as Sid’s bride and wore simple plain black loungewear which she paired with a white and black print scarf.

Flaunting her sindoor and pink chooda, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress looked happy and glowing. Letting her hair down, she opted for a no makeup look while flashing her million-dollar smile. They got snapped at the Jaisalmer airport.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra opted for a dark brown leather jacket with a white t-shirt beneath it and paired it with blue denim. While Kiara wore pink sliders, he went for black canvas shoes. Check out the video which we are sure will make you look at it not once or twice but thrice:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Soon after their photos and videos surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but adore them. Reacting to their appearance, a user wrote, “Kiara is Just like we normal girls … Want to pose but husband doesn’t want to get Clicked welcome to the club,” while another said, “I couldn’t take my eyes off.. so ordinary appearance of them. What a Delightful Couple !!! No ethnic outfit, no bolly gimmicks.. Still they are grabbing attention… Lots of love Sid & Kiara.” “Our Dimple and Vikram in parallel universe,” said a third user.

A while back we told you, after Kiara Advani’s Griah Pravesh at Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi home, they will host a reception in Delhi on Feb 9 followed by one in Mumbai for media friends on Feb 12.

