The trailer of the film Murder Mystery 2 dropped a while ago and fans just can’t stop gushing over Jennifer Aniston’s Indian look. The actress has millions of fans who adore the actress for her fashion choices and watching her in a lehenga was a pure delight to the eyes.

The FRIENDS star breaking the internet is nothing new. Be it her steamy magazine photoshoots or just a regular day look, the actress knows how to rule our Instagram feeds. She recently shared the trailer of her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2 which has managed to occupy the top spot in the trends but her fans are hooked to Jennifer’s Indian attire look and they just can’t stop reacting.

Murder Mystery 2 is the sequel to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s 2019 film by the same name. Notably, the story in the second part picks up four years after Nick and Audrey Spitz solved their first murder mystery. In one of the sequences, the couple is invited to their friend’s wedding and that’s when one can see Jennifer wearing a cream coloured Manish Malhotra lehenga.

Reacting ot the same, one of the users wrote, “Jennifer Aniston in Manish Malhotra lehenga is elegance personified.”

“Murder mystery trailer is here and I just saw Jennifer Aniston in a lehenga. Nobody F*cking move”, another comment read.

Another was quick to respond, “Something I didn’t know I wanted to see.”

A user commented, ” Jennifer in Lehenga, oh my god!”

murder mystery 2 trailer is here and I just saw jennifer aniston in a lehenga NOBODY FUCKING MOVE — alia (@sitcomstan) January 30, 2023

Jennifer Aniston in a lehenga is something I didn't know I wanted to see 😩 https://t.co/3Fz0NYU5Rm — Reet 🌈 (@deansbestie_) January 30, 2023

jennifer aniston in lehenga oh my love🤌🏻😍 pic.twitter.com/6PI7fYoRqk — suryaaa | taylor’s version (@blankspacenaah) January 30, 2023

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler both shared the trailer on their respective social media and wrote, “We are baa-aaack….March 31 @Netflixfilm.” In the comments section, the official account of the Indian designer’s label Manish Malhotra world dropped a white heart emoji.

The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and is slated to release on March 31st on Netflix. What are your thoughts on Jennifer Aniston’s Lehenga look? Isn’t she looking gorgeous? Let us know in the comments section below.

