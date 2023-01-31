It seems like the waves of controversies are not settling any time soon at the DCU shores because the camp has been in the face of constant high currents for the past many weeks. Ever since James Gunn with Peter Safran took the boss chair at the studio, there have been multiple shuffles and exits that have shaken the core of the fandom that has forever been religious to the DCEU. One of the latest pieces of gossip was the even Shazam star Zachary Levi is being shown the door. Now fans think Chris Pratt might enter in his place.

For the unversed, Shazam now moves towards the release of its next instalment and is moving swiftly. But there have been constant news reports from the studio that have been claiming one thing or the other about the movie and the most recent being that Gal Gadot might make her last Wonder Woman appearance with it. But it was Levi’s latest comment about the Pfizer vaccine that stirred a conversation.

And now that viral reports suggest that James Gunn is firing Zachary Levi for the same remarks, it is being said that he is planning to replace Levi as Shazam with his pet peeve Chris Pratt, who is already being speculated to be entering the DCU. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

If you are late to the party, Zachary Levi, on his Twitter handle, dropped a tweet that showed distrust in the Pfizer vaccine and the world was confused if he is an anti-vax. This led to a conversation, and the brunt of the fire did reach the DCU doors too. It was said that James Gunn took this seriously, and to save his newly formed IP, he chose to think of firing the Shazam star. Now a Reddit user has created fan art of Chris Pratt as Shazam and speculated that he could be Levi’s replacement.

While there is no confirmation, one cannot deny the fact that James Gunn will try to bring Chris Pratt to the DCU in some capacity. Considering the two have given a highly successful Marvel franchise with Guardians Of The Galaxy, the reunion will also be accepted with a warm welcome. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

