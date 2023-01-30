After Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, now anything can happen in the DC universe. Ever since the appointment of new CEOs, there have been a lot of changes. While half of the DC fans have been bashing James Gunn and Peter Safran for making these changes, the other half have been hoping to see something good at the end of this process. However, now speculations are rife that Shazam fame Zachary Levi’s future with DCEU might also look a little dicey after his controversial tweet about vaccines went viral. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Shazam 2 is almost around the corner for its release, and its star Zacahry has been hitting the headlines every now and then for either some controversy or some update regarding the movie. Now, his tweet regarding Pfizer caught the attention of the Twitteratti, which made them wonder whether it will trigger James Gunn to cut him off from the universe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A recent comment from Zachary Levi has garnered the actor a lot of negative backlashes, while a few stood by his side wondering what will happen to his DCEU future. When a fan had asked him on Twitter what his opinion regarding Pfizer is, whether it’s dangerous or not to the world, the actor responded and wrote, “Hardcore agree”. Now, it has created a buzz all around – some said that he was talking about the brand, while a few mentioned that he was not signaling the brand but he was talking about the vaccination process.

One of the Twitteratti came in support of Zachary Levi and commented, “Crazy how it takes courage to say what all normal people are thinking, but between @ZacharyLevi and @DjokerNole, I feel like role models still do exist!” But the actor received more hate comments than support which led his fans to wonder whether it will trigger James Gunn to fire him from the DC universe. As James Gunn is building a new universe, his next decisions will directly result in what would be the next franchise.

One of the netizens commented at the Tweet, “Bro how u gonna kill ur movie before it even starts smh”, another comment can be read as, “Okay, one less movie ticket to spend money on. Stupid.” Another one wrote, “Here I was, actually kind of excited for your movie. But nah. I’m not supporting you now.”

Well, what are your thoughts about the same? Let us know what do you think about Zachary Levi’s future in the DCEU? Will James Gunn fire him eventually?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Megan Fox Once Looked Like A Glazing S*xy Disco Ball As She Dressed In Silver Sequin Tiny Br*lette Which Hardly Covered Her Busty Assets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News