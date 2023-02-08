Shah Rukh Khan is an emotion and if you have watched him onscreen you’d agree with us! The superstar returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which has created havoc at the domestic and international box office. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, it has crossed above 850 crores worldwide breaking all records. Pathaan ended SRK’s sabbatical of 4 years which he took after the debacle of Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero.

The superstar has been given the tag of a king/Badshah for all the right reasons. Despite giving some super duper hits, even SRK has faced some lows in his flouring career. Before the above-mentioned films, the actor faced a setback when Ra. One turned out to be a box office dud.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan where he’s seen speaking about the box office fails he has witnessed and how he handles them. In the clip, which is shared by one of his famous fan pages, he’s seen saying that one’s Kingship doesn’t go as he has received so much love that no one can take that away from him.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is heard saying, “So the whole idea is ki badshah jo hote hai, wo daulat wale hote hai, main fakir hun. I have never been someone who has believed ‘I need all this’. I have never needed it, main Rs 1500 leke aaya tha, Rs 1500 leke chale bhi jaunga. Itna pyaar kamaya hai aur itna naam kamaya hai, ki you cannot take away the kingship of love that I have. So I don’t get scared at all, ye nahi chali toh ek aur bana lunga. Kahi to chal hi jayengi, itni chali hai 70 movies mein se, toh kuch aur chal jayengi.”

Commenting on the video, one Shah Rukh Khan fan wrote, “Din aur Raat dusre actors ke hote honge , SRK ka zamana hai aur rahegaaa,” while another said, “Well he was good to his word… with a vengeance!”

This evening, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a sunkissed photo of himself while thanking his fans for letting the sunshine on his Pathaan.

