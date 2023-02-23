Bollywood is a huge industry and has several camps and groups such as those led by Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and more. While budding actors look to be part of these groups, the A-listers associated with it are often attached for promoting only their connections or for nepotism. While all know of Kangana Ranaut slamming KJo for it on Koffee With Karan, did you know John Abraham too commented on the same show?

Well, 6 years before Kangana made her flag-bearer of nepotism’ on KWK and accused Karan of only favouring star kids, John called him a ‘clannish’ on the same show. Read on to know all that happened and let us know what you think of it.

In a video shared on Reddit’s Bolly Blinds N Gossip page, we can see John Abraham interacting with Karan Johar while on the infamous Koffee With Karan couch in Season 3 Episode 18. In the clip – which is from during the rapid-fire round, we hear KJo say, “Aamir (Khan), Salman (Khan), Shah Rukh(Khan) – according to you (who is) the Khan of the all seasons?”

To this, John Abraham immediately replied, “You are very clannish. Why are you so clannish? Why can’t it be the Kumars or Devgns? Ajay Devgn has given the biggest hits.” Baffled, Karan Johar still smiled and said retorted, “You are just causing confusion there; you are just being a brat. What do you mean I am clannish?”

To this, the ‘Pathaan’ star said, “Of course, you are.” To which Karan replied, “Thanks John for being the flag-bearer of the fraternity.” Check out the video here:

While this statement by John isn’t that well remembered, Kangana Ranaut labelling Karan Johar the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ in 2017 while on Koffee With Karan began the debate on nepotism in Bollywood.

What do you think of John Abraham’s witty reply? Share your thoughts in the comments.

