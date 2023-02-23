Disha Patani is a name well known in Bollywood thanks to her films, bold fashion sense and fit avatar. The actress who misses an opportunity to make heads turn – be they on the red carpet or when she’s walking the streets of Mumbai, is pretty active on social media and keeps her 56.5 million up to date with all that’s happening in her life.

A while ago, the ‘Malang’ actress took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a s*xy image of herself rocking a glittery CK bra and underwear. But why is her modelling a lingerie set making headlines? Well, that’s cause it screams hotness and is something you can’t just skip while scrolling Instagram.

A couple of hours ago, Disha Patani posted a picture of herself looking hella s*xy in a shimmery (only when the light hits it at an angle) bra and panty from the fashion brand Calvin Klein. Being an ambassador for the brand, the actress captioned the post, “Hey, Mumbai! Can’t wait to see you all tomorrow at @calvinklein store at 4 PM on 24th February in Jio world drive mall, BKC! #MyCalvins”

The singular picture sees Disha Patani modelling the white with black elastic branding lingerie set while unbuttoning her black and white big check pants. While the underwear set screams luxury, the bra screeches hotness and boldness. Why do we think so? Well, it’s all thanks to the single spaghetti strap holding the material in place and the dialogical cut-out peeping neckline. Missed it? Well, check it out once more here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha makes the shoot for this CK lingerie set even s*xier by having her long black-brown locks running free down her back as well as having a few of them wave around her face. It looks like her fair is placing light kisses on her cheeks. While there’s no close-up of her makeup it looks like Ms Patani opted for a simple still glammed-up look consisting of highlights on her nose, chin, cheeks and abs.

Rate Disha Patani’s this look on a scale from 1 to 10.

