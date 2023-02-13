Disha Patani seems to love parties and she wouldn’t leave a single opportunity to celebrate! Last night, she was spotted hopping from one bash to another – beginning with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception to the star-studded affair at Bastian. But it was her outfit that ultimately caught the eyeballs. Scroll below for more details.

To begin with, netizens felt the host Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were themselves not very aptly dressed for the occasion. The newlyweds ditched traditional or red-coloured attires to opt for something more chic yet formal. We have previously seen Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh nail their western look at their reception but they stayed quite relevant.

Disha Patani could be seen dressed in a turquoise coloured mermaid-like attire. She channelled in inner Poo in a deep-plunging neckline top flaunting her busty assets. The entire upper half was held together with a couple of straps at the back, which made the top partially backless. For the bottom, the Project K actress wore a thigh-high slit skirt that also exposed her toned mid-riff along with the long legs!

Strappy rhinestone heels, loose tresses in soft curls and smokey eyes completed her entire look. Well, there’s no denying that Disha Patani always manages to turn heads with her hot attires but was it apt for the occasion? Netizens are not quite convinced.

A user commented, “Marriage Mai h ya award function mai”

Another mocked, “Yeh reception m belly dancer bn kar kyu aayi h?”

A user compared her to Uorfi Javed and wrote, “Aur hum Urfi ko gaali dete hai”

“Why does she has like zero fashion sense 🤢 the outfit looks too cheap and totally not classy,” read a comment.

A user wrote, “This is not reception wear more like a club wear”

Take a look at the video ft Disha Patani below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

