Sonam Kapoor who is away from the screen for a while is known for speaking her mind. The actress never shies away from unapologetically putting out her opinions. From schooling journalists for creating unnecessary controversies to even taking a dig at contemporaries, she knows how to give it back like a boss.

Sonam has her own fair share of controversies. In the past, she has several times made headlines for indulging in a war of words with her fellow fishes. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Sonam and eminent writer Shobhaa De locked horns after the latter claimed that the actress lacks s*x appeal. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back in Sonam Kapoor’s early days in the industry, the Neerja actress appeared on the cover of a magazine as the top amongst India’s 50 -best-dressed women. While her fans showered love and went gaga over her look, Shobhaa De had a rather unsavory opinion of the picture. According to an IndiaToday, back then, Shobhaa had blogged about the picture and wrote, “Sonam just don’t cut it in s*x appeal stakes.”

Well, Sonam Kapoor who is known for her sharp replies didn’t take her unkind opinion lightly and she was quick to react. The actress took a dig at her and had said, “For a 60 -something porn writer, I am sure she knows what she is talking about it.”

However, Sonam Kapoor’s father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor was reportedly not happy with his daughter getting into an ugly war of words with eminent writer Shobhaa De. The actress had also apologized for her words. After being reprimanded by her father, Sonam had tweeted and said that every journalist, writer, and audience is entitled to their opinions and she respects that. Years later, both the ladies were spotted bonding with each other at an event.

As they say, “All’s Well That Ends Well.”

