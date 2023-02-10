The evergreen and ever-charming Anil Kapoor is known for his never-ending youth [no pun intended]. The man gets more handsome every passing day, and it’s a running gag in the film industry. He is also known for his amicable nature, and recently he helped his fellow passenger to get through their anxiety during a turbulent flight. The passenger goes by the name Shikha Mittal, who is an entrepreneur. Keep reading to know everything about their encounter in detail!

Mittal, a founder at Be.artsy and other organizations, was moved by how Anil calmed her down until they landed in Delhi. They had a chat for about two-hour. She put up her experience on a social media platform in a long heartwarming note.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report in Hindustan Times, taking to her LinkedIn account, Shikha Mittal shared her experience about her encounter with Anil Kapoor. She wrote, “The moment flight took off, the luggage box above me opened and started flapping. The flight got turbulent right at the take-off. I have always been bad on flights. In 2022 I developed added fears due to a health condition I am going through because of vaccine/covid (cause unknown). The moment I kept my hand on the divider in the middle of the two seats, my co-passenger held my hand and said, ‘Hey, it’s ok. Tell me your name. Let’s talk’.”

Shikha Mittal further recalling her time with Anil Kapoor, said, “When it landed, Anil Ji said: ‘a lot of people will tell you anxiety is bad, but today due to your anxiety, we both got a chance to talk and laugh, and now maybe you also treat me to a coffee in Delhi’. I smiled, and he hugged me on our way out and said ‘Shikha The Mittal, BYE!”

Shikha has also shared her picture with Anil Kapoor on Instagram. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikha Mittal (@lifeskillswithshikha)

She even listed the things she talked about with Anil Kapoor, “1. We spoke about anxiety. 2. He asked about my profession, and hence we discussed financial planning, retirement plans, money management and writing a will. 3. We discussed movies he plans to do each year. 4. We spoke about Madhuri and Sri Devi. 5. We spoke about Lamhe, a not-so-successful movie yet loved by so many. 6. We discussed average and extraordinary people. 7. We discussed luck vs coincidence. 8. We discussed property prices in Mumbai. 9. We talked about fitness. 10. We discussed our common love for coffee.”

On the professional Anil Kapoor will be seen in ‘The Night Manager’, an OTT series alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. He will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which is expected to release next year.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Sign Three-Film Deal With Karan Johar As First Project Post Marriage, To Explore Their ‘Crackling Chemistry With Badrinath Like Franchise?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News