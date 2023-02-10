Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now husband and wife. As surreal as it feels, the newlyweds look picture-perfect together. However, as per reports, yesterday i.e., February 9, 2023, the couple was supposed to have a reception at Sidharth’s Delhi home with their close friends and family. However, the newlyweds avoided posing for the paparazzi. And it had broken many hearts (including us too). Now, reports are suggesting that Sid and Kiara have sold their wedding rights to an OTT platform. Read on to know more about it.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara sparked dating rumours when they started shooting their first film together, Shershaah. Even though neither of them has ever spoken about their relationship and kept it under wraps, they finally sealed it with a wedding on February 7, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report in Zoom, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have sold their wedding rights to a giant OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Even though there’s no confirmation about it, rumours have been rife before their marriage that they would be selling their wedding rights to OTT. Ahead of their wedding Amazon Prime Video had even shared a picture of the couple with a caption, “forts are breathtakingly beautiful tho… just saying,” that had fueled the rumours even more.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani held a reception last night in Delhi and the same report suggested that the newlywed couple didn’t pose for the paparazzi. They even entered through the back door at their reception venue to avoid the paps and that their team will do all the pap work.

After arriving at their Delhi’s house, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had come for the paps to pose post-wedding and distribute sweets to the media friends while twinning in red outfits. For the unversed, the couple will host a reception for their industry friends on February 12, 2023.

Well, we can’t wait to have a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani from their other wedding festivities. What about you? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Jiah Khan Suicide: Sooraj Pancholi’s Father Aditya Pancholi Dropped As A Witness Over A Fear That He Might Damage The Case

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News