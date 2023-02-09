Bollywood IT couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially man and wife now! After falling head-over-heels in love with each other while shooting for ‘Shershaah’, they finally got hitched for life in Suryagarh Palace Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo exchanged wedding vows in front of their immediate family members and close friends. Soon afterwards, Mr and Mrs Malhotra dashed off to Delhi for the actress’ Griah Pravesh ritual at the actor’s house. And just a while back, the newlyweds were seen arriving for their reception.

For the unversed, the ‘Shershaah’ duo will host two receptions – one in Delhi for their relatives and another one in Mumbai for media and industry friends. Our eyes are already on her reception look!

For her first airport spotting post-wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani looked ethereal in a red Manish Malhotra three-piece suit while twinning with her husband. While we couldn’t take our eyes of Dulhe Raja, the nayi dulhan equally grabbed the limelight with her subtle yet classy look. In her recent airport look what caught our eyes was Kiara’s sindoor bhari maang, pink chooda and of course the minimalist mangalsutra.

While all of us have been trying to get a closer and clearer glimpse of Kiara Advani’s mangalsutra, media reports are abuzz that Sidharth Malhotra has spent a handsome amount on this magnificent piece of jewellery.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, Kiara Advani’s minimalistic mangalsutra is designed by celeb designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and has huge diamond in the middle with black beads around it. The report further states that this mangalsutra has cost Sidharth a whopping amount of Rs 2 crore. Yes, you heard that right! If these media reports are anything to go by then Kiara Advani’s Mangalsutra is worth Rs 2 crore. Take a close look at it below:

Well, we don’t know to what extent are these reports true, but if any of it turns out to be true then it has left our eyes wide open. Don’t you agree?

Meanwhile, Sid and Kiara are expected to host their Mumbai reception on Feb 12.

