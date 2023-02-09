After impressing fans with roles in films like Vicky Donor, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, A Thursday, and more, Yami Gautam is all set to wow all once more with her next, Lost. All Set to release on February 16, 2023, on ZEE5, the thriller film directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury sees Yami essay the part of a young crime reporter working on a story about the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist.

While we recently sat to talk to her about the film, we also took the opportunity to ask her about her film given that several of them have had only digital releases. You read that right. A look at Yami’s filmography reveals that the actress has had several back-to-back OTT released in the last couple of years and nothing hitting the big screen.

During our exclusive conversation with Yami Gautam, we asked her if she was excited and awaiting a theatrical release after so many digital ones. To this, the ‘Lost’ actress says, “I can’t share comments until I turn producer myself. (laughs)” She continued, “I was just joking. Theatres will always be first love. When you watch a film in a theatre – a good film when watch in theatres you realize that was why films were made, meant to be in theatre. But this is life, we improvise, and we change. There’s a pre-pandemic era, there’s a post-pandemic era. I’m an actor whose job is to work to the best of my abilities, to get my audience the best of films.”

Talking about having no big screen releases recently, Yami Gautam said, “The release part of films is completely the producer’s call. If they feel they are getting a better price or it’s already a pre-sale with a certain platform, they’ll go ahead with it. And if there is a producer who feels like no, I want to take a chance, let’s take a chance in theatres… Yes, the way films have performed in theatres has not been very encouraging. Maybe that’s why… I get it.”

She continued, “Jab koi aise time aata hai I’m sure there is going to be progress soon if we make the right effort in the right direction, which I’m sure we are. I hope to see, to come across better stories, better roles, better scripts so that we can the audience better films that are worth their money and time.” She added that the reason for theatres to exist is for the audience to be mesmerized by what they are seeing on screen while surrounded by the darkness.

Asked if she plans on wearing the producer’s hat anytime soon, Yami Gautam tells us, “I’m married to one right now, I’m enjoying that. I think I’m good doing what I do this side, I think that’s a very stressful job. Now I have even more respect for producers. It’s not easy being a producer. It comes with a very heavy opportunity especially when you know there are certain things you want to do, and you want to do them right, want to do them differently, you want to do them correctly.”

