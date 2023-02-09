Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are once again making the headlines as they were spotted together in the city. They allegedly dated for some time in the past, but despite all this, the duo has no bad blood between them. Both actors have been doing quite well in their careers, yet fans seem more concerned about their personal lives. It is more so because it is the month of February, and there is love in the air, so people are also rooting for them. Scroll down to see what the netizens have to say about it.

Kartik and Sara shared the screen for the first for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal (2020), and their dating rumours started from there. Unfortunately, their alleged relationship was short-lived. However, in the recent spotting they could be seen looking fondly at each other and it is no wonder people want them to get back together.

Kartik Aaryan was wearing a buttoned-down flannel shirt and a white t-shirt paired with denim, while Sara Ali Khan was looking athletic in her gym wear as the two shared a chat. They were spotted by a Bollywood paparazzo, who later on shared the images on their Instagram page. As soon as the pictures were posted, netizens flooded the comment section rooting for the two, even calling the duo ‘Sartik’.

One of the users wrote, “If your girl doesn’t look at you the way Sara looks at Kartik.. is she really your girl.”

Another user wrote, “Can’t express what am feeling rn being a SarTik fan seeing them like good old days they are being exactly the same.”

A third user said, “Both look perfect together 😍just want to hear their wedding now.”

A fourth user wrote, “After sid n kiara i guess it’s kartik n sara’s wedding 🙌 happy for u guys.”

Another user wrote, “They are kinda inseparable, I can see.” “aaj to bohot logo ki bohot jalegi. Burnol ki jaroorat hogo bohot logo ko. #sartik was and is #real,” as penned by one of the users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan Season 6 mentioned that she wanted to date Kartik Aaryan. The host, Karan Johar, asked her about it, and he said, “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan, and that did happen.” The Kedarnath actress responded yes to that. Besides Kartik, she was also linked with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill a few days ago.

Kartik Aaryan also gave cryptic answers when asked about his dating life. In one of the Film Companion interviews, he mentioned, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa.”

There were rumours going on that Kartik and Sara might re-unite once again for Aashiqui 3, although that is still a speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Other than that, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, which will hit the theatres on 17th February.

