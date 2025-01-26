Fame often comes at a price, and no one understands it better than those in the public eye. Actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recently opened up about an unsettling encounter he had alongside veteran actor Jeetendra. Father of Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh is best known for directing movies such as Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Khoon Bhari Mang, and the movies of the Krrish franchise. Jeetendra is a huge actor who has given numerous hits.

The two stars have also worked together in movies such as Aap Ke Deewane and Priyatama. In a candid chat on Fever FM, Rakesh shared how a casual outing of the two turned sour when an intoxicated man began abusing them in a restaurant. While Rakesh was ready to confront the man, Jeetendra’s calm approach helped de-escalate the situation.

Jeetendra Advised Rakesh Roshan To Not React To The Abusers

As Rakesh Roshan revealed on Fever FM, The incident occurred on an ordinary evening when Rakesh and Jeetendra decided to dine at a restaurant. As they were enjoying their meal, a drunk patron seated nearby began calling them out by name and abusing them loudly. The unexpected outburst caught Rakesh off guard, leaving him furious and embarrassed. Speaking about the moment, Rakesh Roshan said, “I told Jeetendra, ‘Jeetu, we should go and talk to him. This is unacceptable.’ But Jeetu remained composed. He told me, ‘Let’s go. Let’s keep quiet. We don’t know him, but he knows us. So we are soft targets.’”

Rakesh Roshan revealed that he had taken Jeetendra’s advice by heart. “So, we walked away from there. That was the lesson I learnt from him,” Rakesh revealed. The veteran actors left the restaurant, refusing to let the situation escalate further. Being in the public eye makes these actors and celebrities vulnerable to confrontation.

Rakesh Roshan was last involved in Kaabil (2017) as a producer and most recently featured in The Roshans documentary on Netflix. On the other hand, Jeetendra last played a cameo in the second season of the Apharan web series in 2021.

