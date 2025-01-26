Shah Rukh Khan is an icon of cinema, hard work, and dedication. Coming into Bollywood with no connection, Khan proved himself in the competitive industry and became known as the King of Bollywood. He is an idol for every budding individual in India and a symbol of ambition and success. His sprawling mansion, Mannat, located in the prime locality of Bandra, Mumbai, is as much a part of his identity as his film career.

Mannat is more than a residence; it’s a landmark that attracts thousands of fans and tourists who dream of catching a glimpse of the superstar or simply experiencing the aura of his luxurious abode. Over the years, Mannat has stood as a testament to Shah Rukh Khan‘s journey from humble beginnings to superstardom. However, Mannat has recently been at the center of an unexpected development. A ₹9 crore refund is now due to SRK, stemming from a government miscalculation regarding fees related to the property.

SRK To Receive ₹9 Cr Refund From The State Government

As per Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan is set to receive a refund of ₹9 crore from the Maharashtra government due to an error in calculating fees related to his iconic bungalow, Mannat. The Bandra-based property, known for its grandeur and opulence, has long been a landmark in Mumbai, drawing admiration from fans worldwide. The property, leased by Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan, in 2001, spans a massive 2,446 square meters.

The leased property was converted into complete ownership in 2019, and that was when the issue arose from an error by the government while determining the conversion fee for the land where Mannat stands. In 2019, SRK and Gauri Khan paid 25% of the ready reckoner price as per state policy, amounting to ₹27.50 crore. However, it was later discovered that the state had mistakenly calculated the fee based on the bungalow’s value rather than the land it occupies. This miscalculation led to an overpayment, and the actor subsequently filed a petition seeking a refund.

Government officials have acknowledged the error and are reportedly close to approving the refund. Satish Bagal, the suburban deputy collector, remarked, “We are awaiting the formal government order after which we will refund the excess ₹9 crore charged from Shah Rukh Khan,” per Hindustan Times.

