On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day Of India (January 26), Vivek Agnihotri released the teaser of his upcoming film, The Delhi Files. The movie completes his Files trilogy after Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. The movie stars Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role.

The Delhi Files Teaser Review

Talking about the same, The Delhi Files teaser begins with Mithun Chakraborty’s character, who is presumably a downtrodden beggar roaming helplessly in the street. He can be seen looking weak and wearing rags. However, all the while, Chakraborty can be seen reciting the contents of the Constitution Of India which was adopted in the year 1949. At the end of the teaser, Mithun’s character can be seen going and sitting in the corner of the street.

We can see a drawing of a woman holding the National Flag of India in her hand above where Mithun Chakraborty’s character is sleeping. We can see the words ‘Witness An Epic Untold Story’ flashing on the screen before the teaser ends. For the unversed, The Delhi Files revolves around the atrocities the people of Bengal suffered because of some political decisions that were taken in Delhi during the pre-Independence era of the 1940s.

The Delhi Files will primarily focus on events like Direct Action Day and the Noakhali Riots. Talking about The Delhi Files teaser, Mithun Chakraborty exudes intensity, and his character evokes a sense of sympathy and curiosity. His character seems to have suffered a remorseful fate due to the consequences of the riots and rampage in Bengal during the pre-Independence era. The actor convincingly brings out the pain, pathos and trauma that victims of such tragic and violent incident go through.

Talking about The Delhi Files, the movie has also been written by Vivek Agnihotri. It also stars Anupam Kher and Puneet Issar in the lead roles. The film will be released on Independence Day, 2025.

Take A Look At The Delhi Files Teaser

