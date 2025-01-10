To be honest when it was announced that Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan will be paired with Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor in a film called Loveyapa, I did not have my hopes high for two reasons. One, Junaid and Khushi did not seem to go well with each other and Two, I still have glimpses of The Archies!

My views did not change when the title track arrived, and it seemed to be inspired by the song Shona Shona, which featured Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. However, the trailer of the film arrived today and I put all my biases to rest! This is a crackling trailer promising a blast this Valentine’s season!

The 2-minute 47-second trailer stars Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan as loves Babbu and Baani. Their life witnesses Loveyapa when their father Ashutosh Rana decides to swap their phones for 24 hours, before they decide to get married and all hell broke loose.

While this seems like a much, in fact, very much better version of Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, it also seems like a real-life Bigg Boss, and I love the idea of the chaos that is about to happen with this phone swap.

Because let us be real, no matter how much you love someone, and no matter how much you share your life with someone, only your phone might unveil your deepest and darkest secrets in today’s age!

When Babbu and Baani swap phones, they start realizing too much about their partners, which they did not know, even till the point when they decided to marry each other. But would this affect their choices, and will they stand by their choices no matter what? Well, going by Bollywood films and their endings, the answer should be a Yes!

What supports this entertaining trailer is the presence of the supporting characters and an entertaining musical set, which has only been teased.

Loveyapa has been directed by Laal Singh Chadha fame Advait Chandan, and the film arrives on February 7, promising a terrific Valentine’s season at the box office.

Check out the film trailer here.

