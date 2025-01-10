This republic day we might be having a some releases to bump up the box office numbers with audiences swarming the theaters. However, this Republic Day even R Madhavan is arriving with what seems like a perfect treat with his upcoming OTT release Hisaab Barabar.

Starring R Madhavan as a common man working for the Indian Railways, the trailer promises a fun ride with a common man exposing the easiest trick aimed by a bank to accommodate a scam worth thousands of crores.

Helmed by Ashwni Dhir, the film is about how R Madhavan, as a common man, decides his ‘Hisaab Barabar’ mission against this bank that is cheating the common man, not giving them the interest as promised. The bank is owned by Neil Nitin Mukesh who is the antagonist and does not find it wrong to make money out of this little cheating.

The trailer is very simple and makes the story of the film straightforward without any twists or turns. But it is the simplistic storytelling at times that wins hearts, and this endearing trailer does strike some right chords.

With a background chorus that says, ‘Badi Zor Se Imaandaari Aayi Hai’ R Madhavan is a single man on a tough mission. A mission that wants to make people realize that even a little fraud is a fraud in the end. While it might seem like stretching the chord unnecessarily, and in real life, even we might brush off such ‘chote’ frauds, R Madhavan’s character does not want to spare.

The trailer does not promise a wow story, but it does guarantee entertainment. R Madhavan looks promising as the frustrated common man, and I wonder why he does not pick up more such stories. Hopefully, the success of Hisaab Barabar might help him pick up such more common man roles.

The film premieres on Zee 5 on January 24. Check out the trailer of the film here.

