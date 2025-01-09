The trailer for the Mammootty starrer Malayalam mystery-thriller film Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse has been released by the makers. The superstar plays a slick and streetsmart sleuth in the movie. Here is our review of the trailer of the film.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Trailer Review

The Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse trailer shows Mammootty playing a detective called Dominic who was presumably a former cop with a dark past. He is constantly on the hunt for some challenging mysteries to rake his brains on. He soon gets a case of a lady’s purse lying loose in a hospital lobby. At first, he thinks that this case is too simple for him, but soon, he realizes that there are more skeletons in the closet. A missing lady’s purse results in more underlying crimes, and Dominic has to unravel them all.

Mammootty is a visual delight in the Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse trailer as he steps into the shoes of a no-nonsense detective. He exudes wit and charm while showcasing his talent as a detective but also unleashes a vulnerable side that hints at the character’s dark past. The action sequences and the background score also stands out in the trailer. The trailer is also cut in a besuited manner. There is a scene wherein someone says that the cop who is investigating the murder is a murderer herself. This leads to someone saying, “Don’t give spoilers.” This fleshes out the whodunnit and thrilling essence of the movie. The direction, dialogues, and the performances also look top-notch. This one has surely gotten us seated for the main product.

The trailer impressing also proves that Malayalam cinema is leaving no stone unturned to provide some stellar content in the recent times. Talking about the movie, it has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. It also stars Gokul Suresh, Lena, Vineeth, Siddiqui, and Vijay Babu in the lead roles. It will be released on January 23, 2025.

Take A Look At The Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Trailer

