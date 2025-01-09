Senior actor Rajendra Prasad recently commented on Allu Arjun’s performance in Pushpa 2. Directed by Sukumar, the movie released in December last year became a blockbuster hit, breaking several records including those of Baahubali 2. However, certain remarks by Rajendra Prasad during the pre-release event of another film stirred controversy online.

Speaking at the event, Rajendra Prasad said, “Nowadays, stories are evolving with time. Someone smuggling red sandalwood is now seen as a hero.” Many believed this was a subtle reference to Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2, a role that earned him the prestigious National Award. Despite the appreciation, some criticized the film’s portrayal of a smuggler as a hero.

Rajendra Prasad faced online trolls for his comments, with some accusing him of targeting Allu Arjun. Responding to these allegations, Rajendra Prasad clarified in a recent interview. He revealed, “When I met Allu Arjun recently, he asked me, ‘You didn’t say that right, uncle, did you?’ I laughed and replied, ‘Yes. I said it.’ He then asked, ‘But that wasn’t your intention, right?’ I agreed and explained that my words were not meant to offend anyone.”

The veteran actor further expressed his concerns about social media’s tendency to amplify negativity. He said, “Nowadays, even the smallest remarks are twisted into controversies. People create misleading headlines to attract attention. That’s what happened here. I never intended to speak negatively about anyone.”

Rajendra Prasad concluded by expressing his respect for Allu Arjun and the team of Pushpa 2. He said his comments were about changes in heroes, characters, and film plots in cinema and were not directed at any individual. With his clarification, the actor hopes to end unnecessary misunderstandings.

