We have heard about many superficial fan wars, but the war between the Nandamuris and the Konidelas is out in the open; both are reputed families with a legacy of films that have shaped the way the Telugu film industry looks today, especially with NTR and Chiranjeevi being the most celebrated actors of all time.

Throwback to when the Legend Balaya had commented, saying, “Who is Pawan Kaylan?” I don’t know if he sparked controversy among the two families and their fans. The whole controversy began in early 2018 when a journalist asked Balakrishna a political question about Pawan Kalyan. “Pawan Kalyan? Who is he? I don’t know him,” said Balakrishna.

The matter further heightened when Pawan Kalyan appeared to take a dig at Balakrishna in a public meeting. While addressing a public rally, the Deputy CM of Andhra said, “I won’t speak like Balakrishna about the PM, with such utter lack of respect.” This statement was about a speech made by Balakrishna in which he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘Gaddar’ (traitor) and ‘Namak Haram’ (cheat).

Pawan Kalyan did not stop there; he further made allegations of corruption against Balakrishna’s son-in-law, Nara Lokesh, a cabinet minister in the AP government.

Balakrishna responded, “I don’t want to make somebody a hero by reacting. I am the superstar.”

The matter got more eyeballs when Naga Babu, brother of megastar Chiranjeevi, appeared and stated, “I’m someone who generally stays away from controversies and doesn’t target someone personally. It’s not the first time the person concerned has targeted my brothers (Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan); he’s done this six times. And whatever comments that I’ve made about the person concerned (Balakrishna) were done in good jest and not to take a jab at him.

Unfortunately, the person whom I’ve supposedly targeted (Balakrishna) can’t remember someone (Pawan Kalyan) who campaigned for TDP during the 2014 elections without expecting any favour in return.”

Naga Babu said before adding, “Balakrishna’s claims that he doesn’t know who Pawan Kalyan is had hurt me. And for all those bothered by my comments against Balakrishna, what are you affected by?”

Naga Babu gave a tit-for-tat-style reply in an interview, saying, “Who is Balakrishna? I don’t know any such person.”

Speaking about Balakrishna’s new film, he is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming movie, Daaku Maharaj, which will be released this Sankranti.

Pawan Kalyan will feature in the films OG and Hari Hare Veeru Mallu.

