Tamil superstar Ajith has been in the news following an update regarding his upcoming Tamil-language flick Vidaamuyarchi. Magizh Thirumeni is helming the movie, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra.

Recently, Thirumeni spoke to a leading news outlet regarding the film. He recounted when Ajith told him that he wanted to do something that would push them out of their comfort zones.

Adding further to the comment, the director also mentioned that he did not want to present something illogical. The audience is brilliant, and their intelligence should not be taken for granted by presenting illogical sequences.

There hasn’t been a lot of marketing for the film as well. Citing the movie to be a clean-cut action thriller without any razzmatazz additions, Thirumeni justified the lack of hype around the movie. The usual trend of releasing posters, teasers, and songs continues.

Vidaamuyarchi is touted to be a remake of the Hollywood film Breakdown starring Kurt Russell. In the original movie, a couple goes on a road trip. Their car breaks down, and the wife disappears. Thus begins the husband’s journey to get his wife back, which reveals a web of crime. In the Tamil remake, Ajith and Trisha play the couple in the film.

The movie’s makers announced that Vidaamuyarchi will not be released during Pongal this year, citing ‘unavoidable circumstances.’ Another news outlet reported that Ajith’s film might be released on January 30, but there is no official word from the makers.

