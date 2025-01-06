Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary is back with Paatal Lok Season 2, and the trailer of this web series promises another very intriguing chapter of the raw and brutal web series that had our minds blown by the first season. The 2-minute 42-second trailer starts with an elan, “Tu marega Chaudhary” setting a strange enthusiasm and sadism for Chaudhary’s near-to-death winning story supposedly.

Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, Jahnu Barua, Anurag Arora, Prashant Tamang, Merenla Imsong, LC Sekhose the, season has been created and written by Sudip Sharma and takes the story with Hathi Ram to the North East this time.

Well, while the Nagaland connection at this time clearly comes out as a little forced in the beginning of the trailer, it truly sets the tone of Paatal Lok season 2, blending effortlessly, keeping the intrigue intact.

At one point, a dialogue says, “Ya to naukari kar lo, ya to duty kar lo,” talking about the loopholes in the system and Haathi Ram Naukari trying to balance his life in a ‘naukari’ where one can lose their life in a jiffy.

What follows next is an unexpected case, an unwanted crime and a totally unrealistic truth that stands behind the entire scenario, waiting to be uncovered. The best part is the trailer does not lose the essence of the first part, it is as connected as it could. In fact, I would suggest that you revise the first part before season 2 arrives on January 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

In one of the scenes from the trailer, Jaideep Ahlawat casually says, he is permanent resident of Paatal Lok. Well, if he is making narak this entertaining and intriguing then I am definitely going to accompany him at the place for a while. Let us all gear up to go to hell.

Check out the trailer here.

