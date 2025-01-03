The teaser of the much-awaited Prime Video India series, Paatal Lok Season 2 has finally been released by the makers. Jaideep Ahlawat returns as Hathi Ram Chaudhary and hints at battling many other evils in his surroundings. Here is our teaser review for the same.

The Paatal Lok Season 2 teaser shows Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hathi Ram Chaudhary taking the elevator for the ‘Pataal Lok’ which translates to hell. He narrates a story wherein he talks about a man who shared a hatred for insects and believed them to be the root cause of all the evils. He once killed an insect which had entered his house and bit him. He was hailed as a hero and slept for many peaceful nights. However, one day, he discovered another insect below his bed which turned into ten insects and then hundreds and thousands.

While exiting the lift, the Pataal Lok Season 2 teaser has Hathi Ram saying, the man thought that he has won after killing the insect but this does not work in Pataal Lok. This hints at Hathi Ram Chaudhary facing many sinister enemies in the second season of the show.

Jaideep Ahlawat looks intense and nails the dialogue delivery to perfection. His face does not escape the macabre and grim tone of a dangerous storm to come. The concept of the lights flickering inside the lift suggests that Hathi Ram is entering the Pataal Lok which and will come across several hurdles and obstacles. We also see Jaideep’s face morphing into a demon which means his character might turn a shade of grey.

Pataak Lok Season 2 will also have Gul Panag and Ishwak Singh reprise their roles from the first season. While Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua will enter as additional cast members. The second season will be released on Prime Video India on January 17, 2025.

Take A Look At The New Teaser Of Pataal Lok 2

