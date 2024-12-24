The wait is finally over, as the trailer of Sonu Sood’s action film Fateh was finally released by the makers today. The movie showcases Sood as a brutal and fiery action hero. Here is our trailer review for the film.

Fateh Trailer Review

Talking about the Fateh trailer, Sonu Sood, by the looks of it, plays an agent who is hunting down baddies who are pulling off some notorious activities with the help of cybercrime. We are hinted that he is a man with a ‘dark past’ and a ‘bloody present.’ Jacqueliene Fernandez seems to be playing his partner-in-crime and, later, his love interest. While Naseeruddin Shah plays a conniving antagonist.

It can be safely said that Sonu Sood is the guiding anchor of Fateh. The trailer showcases him in a fierce avatar wherein he mercilessly chops down the baddies. The actor flaunts his sculpted physique and channels the angry action hero in all of the high-octane action sequences, which is a witness to his dedication towards the character. Even though the Fateh trailer mostly focuses on his action sequences, we might get to witness more shades of his character in the film.

We hope that Jacqueliene Fernandez’s character has more shades to her rather than being reduced to a stereotypical techie or Sonu Sood’s love interest. We cannot guess much about Naseeruddin Shah’s character which seems to be kept a secret as of now. The action sequences are another highlight of the Fateh trailer. The makers have gone full throttle with the intensity, violence, and gore. This almost gives us a throwback to the film Kill.

Some of the dialogue during the action sequences appears to be sassy but might ruin the essence of the scene if inculcated too much. The riveting BG score is another cherry on the cake. The movie has been directed by Sonu Sood himself and marks his directorial debut. Apart from Sonu Sood, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Naseeruddin Shah, it also stars Vijay Raaz, Divyendu Bhattacharya, and Shiv Jyoti Rajput in the lead roles. The movie will be released on January 10, 2025.

Check Out The Trailer Of Fateh

