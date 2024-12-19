The teaser of the Netflix crime-thriller series Black Warrant is out now. Based on real-life incidents, the series marks legendary actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor’s OTT debut. Here is our teaser review.

The Black Warrant teaser begins with a first-time jailer, Sunil Kumar Gupta (Zahan Kapoor), taking up the job opportunity in Tihar jail, citing it as one of the most important professions for the betterment of the nation. However, when he starts his job as a jailor in the prison, he realizes that he has signed up for probably his worst nightmare. During his tenure as the jailer, he comes face to face with some frightening criminals and corrupt police officials but also makes some friends who seem to have his back. We are further introduced to Rahul Bhat’s character, who plays a police officer and refers to the jail as a circus.

Talking about the performances, Zahan Kapoor has sunk his teeth deep into the character. He channels the patience, and calmness but also the subtle nervousness required for the character of Sunil Kumar Gupta. His character tries navigating through the ruthlessness of the prison without losing his cool or resorting to aggression. On the other hand, Rahul Bhat’s character seems to have an ulterior motive and seems to have a conniving shade. The technical aspects of the show are etched out brilliantly in the Black Warrant teaser. The cinematography, background music, and the production design look impressive.

Black Warrant has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh. It also stars Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sidhanth Gupta, and Anurag Thakur in the lead roles. The Netflix series is based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta. Gupta was a former superintendent in Tihar Jail, and Zahan Kapoor’s character is based on him. It will be streaming on the OTT platform on January 10, 2025.

