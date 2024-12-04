The trailer for the Manoj Bajpayee starrer crime thriller film Despatch has been released by the makers. The movie will be released on the OTT streaming platform ZEE5. Take a look at our trailer review for the movie.

The Despatch trailer begins with Manoj Bajpayee playing a crime journalist for a publication named Despatch. He promises his editor that he will give him two front-page stories on the scams – 2G and GDR. However, when he starts working on these stories, he realizes that he has signed up for a suicide mission. He experiences several obstacles on the way including a threat to his life. The plot revolves around how Bajpayee’s character eventually goes on to unravel the mystery behind these 8000 crore scams.

It can be safely said that Manoj Bajpayee is the show-stealer in this one. The Despatch trailer has several moments wherein the actor shines and unleashes various shades of his character. Be it the scene wherein he intimidates an official about sending an ‘invitation card’ the next time or the scene wherein he feels vulnerable having experienced a threat to his life. His performance represents a character who is courageous, determined, and honest in his profession. The background score also keeps us hooked with the riveting theme of the movie.

Despatch also revolves around a theme that is brutally relevant in today’s times and might strike a chord with the audience. We are thrust into a web of corruption, scams, and crime that involves businessmen, politicians, and film stars. But it is Manoj Bajpayee who is the prime guiding anchor for this one.

Despatch will be released on ZEE5 on December 13, 2024. It has been directed by Kanu Behl. The movie also stars Shahana Goswami, Arrchita Agarwaal, and Anand Alkunte in the lead roles. The film was screened at the International Film Festival Of Indian 2024 recently.

Take A Look At The Trailer For Despatch

