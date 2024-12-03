Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail was the film of the year 2023. And it was a lesson, not only in filmmaking but in life. One year later, I am still the same degree of emotional talking about the film as I was while witnessing this gem on-screen last year. Now, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is making us more emotional, bringing the making of this gem!

This would be another path-breaking move by the filmmaker as he releases the making of the film officially in the theaters! Titled Zero Se Restart, it captures whatever went behind the making of this film.

The 2-minute 26-second trailer gives various shots and snippets from rehearsals and shooting. Interestingly, the director also revealed that it was a film that could have never seen the light of the day.

Little details about the film adds a certain sense of numbness somehow – like when Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that 5 directors rejected to make the film. Or when people told him no one would see Vikrant Massey as the lead hero in a film!

But defying all the norms and struggling every day the film finally saw the light of the day and it made Vikrant Massey the man of the moment. The man who honestly won hearts more than Shah Rukh Khan could that year with his three films – Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki!

12th Fail was a story of a struggle. A struggle of a boy from a village to turn his fate and build his career. But there was a bigger struggle to make this struggle story – a struggle that has been captured in Zero Se Restart – the story of the making of 12th Fail.

The title seems very apt as it worked in the film as well and brilliantly turned into the theme song of the film. Hopefully, this beautiful experiment turns into a successful one, making way for more such documentaries and makings of films finding their way to the screen and turning an important chapter on filmmaking as well!

