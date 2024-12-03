The internet woke up to the shock of actress Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya Fakhri, arrested for killing her ex-boyfriend and his friend, burning their house in New York. The accused has been detained and has pleaded not guilty, as per reports.

While the internet is shocked at this news, the Rockstar actress however, has not yet reacted to the news. Her mother has issued a statement via a global publication but Nargis has not reacted to the news.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Nargis Fakhri has not been in touch with her sister since 20 years and like everyone else, even she came to know about this news via social media. The reason, she might not know the exact details to react on such a shocking piece of news.

What Exactly Happened

According to reports quoted via NDTV, “Aliya Fakhri arrived at the garage early morning on November 2 and yelled ‘you’re all going to die today’ at Jacob’s, who lived upstairs. A witness came out hearing her voice and found that the building had been set on fire, said District Attorney Melinda Katz.”

Aliya, aged 43, allegedly wanted to rekindle her relationship with her ex-boyfriend. Jacob, 35, was sleeping when the garage was set on fire. His friend tried to escape but wanted to save Jacob. Both of them could not escape the fire and died.

Nargis Fakhri and Aliya Fakhri’s mother, reacting to the incident, said, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. “She was a person caring for everybody,” as quoted by New York Times Daily.

“Jacobs and Ettienne died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Aliya Fakhri has been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and four counts of murder in the second degree. She has also been accused of arson by a grand jury. She faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted of the top charge,” said the attorney in an official press release quoted via NDTV.

