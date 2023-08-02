Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar in 2011. Since then, she has appeared in a few Hindi films. Despite her short career in the industry with a handful of films, Fakhri managed to make a place in our hearts with her uninhibited style and conversations.

The diva frankly discussed her big lips and possible relationships while also providing interviewers with humorous asides and sincere dialogue. Her friendship with Uday Chopra and the family also attracted much media interest. PDAs on social media sparked rumours that the two were in a developing relationship then.

However, she never accepted it. In an interview with Filmfare, Nargis Fakhri said, “I have met his dad (Yash Chopra)on several occasions at different gatherings. But I haven’t gone to his house for dinner or anything. These stories are so baseless. This stuff used to bother me earlier. There were times when I’d really get upset. C’mon, no one wants to seem like a slut. You know what sucks is when I meet someone who judges me because of what they’ve read about me. It kind of ruins your life a little bit.”

Talking about her lips gaining more momentum than her acting, Nargis had said, “Well, I don’t know what to say to that. Seriously. (Pauses) If I had really big b**bs, people would talk about my b**bs. I guess they haven’t seen my butt. It’s really big too. But it was well hidden in those Patiala salwars that I wore in Rockstar. If they saw my bum, which is bigger than my lips, they’d only be talking about that. Because I was covered throughout the film, they couldn’t pick on anything else. So I don’t really care about all this. Thank God they didn’t say anything about my nose! I actually have a complex about my nose.”

Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Amavas, which was released in 2019. For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

