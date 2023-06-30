Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country. He enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but throughout the country. He is loved for his ability to entertain, his genuine charisma, and his relatability to his fans.

Not just fans love him, but his co-star also often heaped praises on the superstar’s charisma and his humility. Lillete Dubey, who has worked in films like Gadar, Monsoon Wedding, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Baghban, among many others, has also shared how the superstar was before he entered the entertainment industry.

While he was still a teen, Shah Rukh Khan and Lillete Dubey worked together in the theatre. In recent comments, the actress said that SRK was “delightful” and exuded the energy of someone who was “always on 50 Red Bulls.”She claimed that she established a theatre company in Delhi back then.

Lillete recalled, in a podcast with Cyrus Broacha, that she did a project with him then, which was similar to Sesame Street and also starred Raghubir Yadav. “Shah Rukh was just delightful even when he was young. He was always on 50 Red Bulls, like that kind of energy. He had a lot of charisma. Of course, he was talented and had a super amount of energy.”

Then Lillete recalled a story from those times that has stuck with her even after 35 years. She recalled a conversation she had with Shah Rukh Khan in which they discussed the craft of acting. Even so, King Khan was certain that he would become a star. “At that time, I’ll never forget he told me. He said, ‘I don’t want to be an actor, I am going to be a star, I am going to be a rock star.’ With his little dimples and all, he meant it. There was that kind of focus that he had that he was going to be that,” she shared.

SRK and Lillete Dubey have worked together on films like Chalte Chalte and Kal Ho Naa Ho. She asserted that throughout all of their interactions, he has consistently been extremely “affectionate” with her. “I must say Shah Rukh’s always very, very nice. He is very sweet, very affectionate, very warm, and very loving whenever he meets me. I have to say that,” she said.

Additionally, she recalled that Shah Rukh had shown interest in making an action movie even at the height of his romantic hero career. As a result, when she finally saw him in Pathaan, she thought he did a great job. “Once he told me, this romantic hero and all is nice, but I’d love to do an action film. So when I saw him in Pathaan, I said this is what he wanted to do. I thought he did it very well,” she said.

